1 hour ago

A bus belonging to the Ghana Armed Forces has been involved in an accident on the Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1).



According to a notice by the Ghana Police Service, the bus transporting some military personnel was involved in a single accident between the Ajei-Kojo and the Tema Abbattoir stretch of the motorway.



The police service stated that it has since dispatched officers from its Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate to the scene to manage traffic flow.

“Accra bound military bus carrying some military personnel has been involved in a single accident between Ajei- Kojo and Tema Abattoir stretch of the Kwame Nkrumah Motor way (N1). Police accident (MTTD) Personnel are currently at the scene managing traffic flow.



“The road Safety Management Services Limited are at the scene to recover and tow the roll over bus to allow the flow of traffic. Meanwhile, Accra bound approaching motorists should exercise patience and comply with Police directions,” the notice said.



Meanwhile, an eyewitness with the Facebook user name, WK Dagbey, has explained how the accident occurred.



While GhanaWeb cannot independently verify his account, he explained that the military bus lost balance and skidded off the road which had become slippery due to rains.

He added that this happened right after the bus overtook another car.



“I saw the accident happening live; the military bus upon overtaking the second car (from left to right) lost balance due to the slippery nature of the rainy road. Awell (sic), this could have been a disaster since there were some farmers along the exact spot the bus subsided. Speedy recovery our gallant men & women,” he wrote in the comment section.



It is however not known yet the extent of injury suffered by the military personnel who were the occupants of the bus.