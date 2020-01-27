3 hours ago

All teachers and pupils have reported to Achimota Preparatory and Junior High School in Accra as usual, despite the Ghana Education Service (GES)’s plan to take over the school.

According to a letter addressed to the headteacher of the school, GES staff were meant to be posted to the school premises to initiate the takeover.

However, a spokesperson for the teachers of the school, Julius Adusi Poku told JoyNews that there has been no sight of any GES personnel on site.

He added, “we are in school and everything is under control. Every teacher is at post, all children have reported and school is ongoing.”

The GES directive was meant to come into full effect Monday as said in the letter dated December 27, 2019.

Frimpong Manso, a parent whose child attends the preparatory school said that he is concerned about the situation.

“Truly I don’t know what is going on. We had a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting here and we were assured by the PTA chairman that they are on the ground working and everything is ok to we should allow our children to come to school.

But I’m not happy with her being alone here, so I decided to come to here to see what happens if anything happens,” he said.

Last Friday, at a PTA press conference on the GES takeover, Chairman of the PTA, Henry Twum called on the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and old students to intervene in the matter.

Parents present at the press conference also expressed their concern over possible overpopulation developments in classes should the school become a government school.

myjoyonline