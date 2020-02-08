1 hour ago

A businessman is on admission at the Winneba Trauma Hospital in the Central Region, after sustaining wounds resulting from an alleged kidnapping and brutality by his partners.

Solomon Adae, who deals in dried shark meat (kako) was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted by his business partners at Kasoa after a deal gone bad.

Narrating his story to Adom News Correspondent, Kofi Otabil, Mr Adae said his partners, who he called Charles, Jeff and Frank agreed to invest GH¢43,000 in his dried shark meat (kako) business.

He was however given GH¢28,000 as the initial deposit. He went to Senegal to buy the ‘Kako’ while waiting for them to send the balance.

When his partners failed to deliver the money, Mr Adae said he bought ‘kako’ worth GH¢28,000, to be delivered to Ghana by someone in Senegal.

He told Adom News, the person in Senegal allegedly bolted with the money.

Mr Adae said the investors got angry, called him a criminal before going forward to kidnap and brutalise him.

They allegedly broke his leg, stabbed his neck with a broken bottle and threatened to tie him behind a moving car till he dies.

But in a show of remorse, his kidnappers eventually drove him to the hospital for treatment.

Source: myjoyonline