3 hours ago

Dubai-based businessman and chairman of Kampac Group Incorporated, Mr. Charles Ampofo has emerged as a candidate for the Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman job.

According to a report filed by Kumasi-based radio Silver FM, the chairman-Kampac Oil ME, will be given the nod to steer the club.

Ampofo is reported to have been interviewed by Manhyia and is set to be confirmed as Dr Kwame Kyei's successor.

Currently, a three-man committee headed by Professor Lydia Nkansah is investigating the club's affairs after Kyei's three-year mandate ended.

Profile:

He born to a goldsmith father and a housewife mother, in rural Juaso, in the Asante Akyem District of Ghana.

Ampofo lost his father when he was about only six or seven and life obviously became tough for the mother with seven children.

He attended Abuakwa State College for his “O” Level Education and to Ahmadiyya College for my “A” Level and later to the UK and the US.

His Kampac Group Of Companies was established in 1988, primarily in Oil & Gas business with its main activities in exploration and production, oil trading, oil infrastructure development, environmental and oil services.

The company has diversified investments in Properties, Resources and Infrastructure development.

Kampac Group has 17 offices in 20 countries.

It is currently Privately held company with Upcoming listing on major European and Asian Stock Exchange in 2020.