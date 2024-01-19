4 hours ago

A Tema-based Businessman has initiated legal action against one Mercy Agyei, of Kumasi, over alleged breach of a contractual agreement to marry him, after sponsoring her education at the tertiary level.

In lieu of the proposed marriage, the Plaintiff, Mr Otoo, decided to sponsor her tertiary education, after which they would get married.

As a result, the Defendant invited the Plaintiff to meet her mother, one Madam Adwoa Frema, on June 4, 2017 at the very apartment he rented at Kwadaso for the Defendant.

The Plaintiff avers in his statement of claim that with the express consent of Madam Frema, the Defendant agreed in July 2017 to relocate to Tema to live with him and to pursue her studies.

In fulfilling his part of the agreement, the Plaintiff sought admission for the Defendant at the University of Professional Studies in Accra (UPSA), but later had to secure admission for her at the then Accra Polytechnic, after she was disqualified at the UPSA.

The Plaintiff further states that after graduating from the three-year HND programme in Marketing in 2020, the Defendant went through a two-year top up programme at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), graduating in BSc Marketing in March, this year, all under the full sponsorship and care of the Plaintiff.

Mr Otoo avers that he sponsored the Defendant’s education through thick and thin for six years, based on the said agreement.

Besides the said sponsorship, the education and upkeep of the defendant’s brother from primary school to the present SHS education, as well as her mother’s upkeep, including remittances, medicals and her trading business in Kumasi, was borne by the Plaintiff.

The Plaintiff says having secured work at Absa Bank as a Contract Staff, the Defendant has informed him that she will no longer marry him, as earlier agreed.

It is upon the position of the Defendant that the Plaintiff, through his Solicitor, Kwamina Mensah Esq of Darls Legal Consult Limited, in Kumasi, has sued for special damages of GHc350,000 being money the Plaintiff expended on the Defendant for breach of promise to marry him.

The Defendant has through Dyllis Kennedy Ansah, Esq. of Messrs Hayfron Benjamin & Co., entered appearance to defend the Plaintiff’s claims.

The parties are to file their witness statements before the Kumasi District Court on February 20, 2024.

SOURCE: thechronicle.com.gh