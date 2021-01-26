4 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu (NDC-Tamale South MP), the Leader of the NDC Minority Group in Parliament, has indicated that his party would have won the 2020 elections if all the stages of the elections had been free and fair.

“To the NDC party, hold your heads high and hold your heads in pride that barely less than 30 days after the demise of a charismatic, popular [party Founder, the former President Rawlings], NDC could still, but for electoral fraud, win [the parliamentary] election [with] 137 [seats versus NPP also winning] 137 seats. This signifies that our party has been birthed and [is] a new political force in the reckoning,” Haruna Iddrisu stated at a symposium in Accra organised by the NDC in memory of the late former President of Ghana.

He challenged the NDC members to remain resolute because at any point and in any election, the party’s performance would “remain a testimony to the legacy of Jerry John Rawlings that he connected with the ordinary people and he connected with the masses”.

The Tamale South MP advised young people not to allow themselves to be motivated by money or wealth even as they make it a point to engage in mainstream politics or public service.

“The public service is not about state loot, public service is not about enriching ourselves to the detriment of the ordinary people, but public service is about seeking the public good,” he stressed.

The symposium, organised at the Kama Conference Centre in Labone, a suburb of Accra, forms part of a series of activities planned to commemorate the legacy of former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd.), whose funeral is taking place this week.

Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd.) passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

He was 73-years-old.

He left behind his wife the former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and four children.

Source: GhanaWeb.com