Ghanaian International Jeffrey Schlupp says the 2019/2020 season was good for Crystal Palace but it could have been better but for the numerous injuries to key players within the squad.

Roy Hodgson's side were victims of injuries to most of their key players in the squad.

The Eagles have endured a terrible run since the league resumed failing to win any of their last seven matches with Sunday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham their only point gained.

Jeffrey Schlupp himself was injured for much of the season and only returned due to the coronavirus induced break.

''We've had some key injuries. All in all, it has been a good season for us; we wanted to maybe challenge for something a bit higher in the league but it didn't happen,'' Schlupp told the club's website.

''We had some disappointing results but it was important for us to finish well and hopefully we can take that into the next season.

''We deserve a good break first and foremost and then we get straight back into it with a shorter pre-season than normal and pick-up where we left-off after today.''he said after their game on Sunday against Tottenham.