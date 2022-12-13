2 hours ago

Ghana’s southern power distribution company, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has served notice to power customers to purchase enough credits to enable them to have power through the Christmas and New Year seasons.

In a communiqué issued by ECG titled ‘Season’s Greetings’, the ECG said: “ECG takes this opportunity to remind all our post-paid customers to pay their bills promptly to enjoy continued electricity supply during the festive season. “Prepaid customers are also advised to purchase enough electricity credits to carry them through the Christmas and New Year Seasons.

“Once again, we wish to express our profound gratitude to all our loyal customers for their support throughout the year. We kindly urge you to be conscious of your safety and be moderate in your celebrations.”