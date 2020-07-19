24 minutes ago

Sporting Director of Danish club, FC Nordsjaelland, Jan Laursen has suggested that the club will look from within their Academies to replace the departures of Mohammed Kudus and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Talented Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed was last Thursday sold to Dutch giants Ajax for a club record 9 million euros.

While striker Mikkel Damsgaard has been sold to Italian side Sampdoria with the pair contributing 21 goals this season for FC Nordsjaelland.

The Danish club have two feeder academies that supply their first team with talents that is the Right to Dream Academy and the club's academy at Farum.

According to Jan Laursen, dipping into the transfer market will block the chance of talented players who are coming through the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

"We do not have to say that we just replace the two, because they have scored many goals, but our focus is to continue to improve the players we have" says Jan Laursen.

The FCN boss has no plans to bring in experienced forces from outside, as was seen with the purchase of Kian Hansen last summer.

"Our main focus is to look inward and see what we have.

We believe in developing through experience, but we are not so rigid that we can not invent it", he says.

The sports director emphasizes that it will slow down the development of the club's other talents if they buy solutions

"If we go out and pick up players as replacements in every transfer window, then we shut down future top players", says the sports manager and refers to Kamaldeen Sulemana.