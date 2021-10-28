9 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena collapsed whiles playing for his Austrian side BW Linz in a cup game against TSV Hartberg on Tuesday.

The game was abandoned after the incident when the player fell to the turf without any provocation whatsoever.

His club have provided an update on the current medical condition of their player after the collapse.

In the summer of 2018, he transferred to Spain to join Levante.

He left the Frogs to join Real Zaragoza on loan the following season but his deal with the club was truncated after suffering a heart scare.

Dwamena returned to the field by singing for Danish second-tier side Velje BK after undergoing several medical tests in Barcelona.

Vejle BK withdrew the Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena from team engagements due to a relapse in his heart condition. He left the club with two goals in five appearances to his credit.

It’s the third time Dwamena's career is having to take a hit by his heart condition.

CLUB STATEMENT BELOW:

The 20th minute in yesterday's ÖFB Cup game between FC Blau-Weiß Linz and TSV Hartberg left both the visitors in the stadium and all those who were there via TV to catch their breath. Raphael Dwamena indicated a health problem and a little later buckled near the supervisor's bench.

The rescue chain worked perfectly in the Hofmann Personal Stadium and a little later our goal scorer - who was always conscious - was already on the way to the hospital.

This morning our sports director Tino Wawra was with Raphael and was able to send us the following update:

“ RAPHAEL IS DOING WELL SO FAR, I WAS ABLE TO CONVINCE MYSELF OF THAT AT HIS HOSPITAL TODAY AND HE CAN LAUGH AGAIN. THE SCOPE OF THE SITUATION IS NOT EASY AND OF COURSE HE HAS NOW BECOME AWARE OF ALL OF THIS AGAIN AND HE CAN REALISTICALLY ASSESS THE FUTURE. THE DOCTORS' TESTIMONY WAS THAT HIS LIFE WAS NEVER IN ACUTE DANGER BECAUSE OF HIS DEFIBRILLATOR. HIS “DEFI” INTERVENED A TOTAL OF FOUR TIMES. RAPHAEL STILL HAS SOME EXAMINATIONS AHEAD OF HIM TODAY AND CAN EITHER GO HOME THIS EVENING OR TOMORROW MORNING - THERE IS NO LONGER ANY DANGER IF HE AVOIDS EXERTION. WE WILL DISCUSS WITH THE DOCTORS IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS HOW THINGS WILL CONTINUE. "

The addendum date for the Cup round of 16 will be announced shortly. The tickets that have already been purchased will of course remain valid. For technical reasons, however, it is unfortunately not possible to return it.