3 hours ago

BW Linz have terminated the contract of Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena due to a recurring heart trouble that has trouble his career.

The 26 year old striker collapsed whiles playing for his Austrian side BW Linz in a cup game against TSV Hartberg on Tuesday 26th October,2021 and was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The game was abandoned after the incident when the player fell to the turf without any provocation whatsoever.

Despite recovering from the heart scare his club have decide to terminate his contract on medical grounds as they fear the worst.

"There was an appointment this week when we told him and his management that it was no longer an option for us that he is on the pitch for us. The risk is just too great for us," said the club's sporting director, Tino Wawra to Laola1.

Wawra added: "We are very sorry for him. Apart from Salzburg, you won't find a player with the quality of a healthy Raphael Dwamena in all of Austria . It's a shame that he probably has to think about a final retirement now. He is a great guy, has a top character. That's why the decision is all the more difficult for us."

In the summer of 2018, he transferred to Spain to join Levante.

He left the Frogs to join Real Zaragoza on loan the following season but his deal with the club was truncated after suffering a heart scare.

Dwamena returned to the field by signing for Danish second-tier side Velje BK after undergoing several medical tests in Barcelona.

Vejle BK withdrew the Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena from team engagements due to a relapse in his heart condition. He left the club with two goals in five appearances to his credit.

It’s the third time Dwamena's career is having to take a hit by his heart condition.

The player is expected to reluctantly call time on his brief playing career after a series of heart scares.