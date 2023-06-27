1 hour ago

The police in Assin North Constituency have arrested a man dressed in military uniform and said to be with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He was arrested after suspicions were raised about his behaviour.

According to 3ndews, the military impostor had some weapons on him when he was arrested.

He was whisked away by the police after the arrest.

Presence of security officials in Assin North has been heavy as a result of the ongoing by-election.