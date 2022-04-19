51 minutes ago

President of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw has disclosed that with their performance this season in the Ghana Premier League, his side must win the title but poor officiating won't allow it.

This comes following Bechem United's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Techiman Eleven Wonders in their match day 25 clash on Sunday at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

Augustine Okrah and Emmanuel Owusu fired Bechem United ahead but a hattrick from Laar Ibrahim gave the home side all three points to make it 3-2.

But Bechem United have bemoaned the poor officiating on the day with the club President accusing the referee of having results of the game in his pocket.

In an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw disclosed that but for poor officiating his side should have won the league title as their performance has been impressive

"By performance, Bechem United should win the league but because of other things, we may not win the league."

"If what I saw yesterday is anything to go by, our League will remain unattractive. The kind of officiating we saw yesterday was bizzare. The referee was determined to see a win for Wonders else the match was not going to end."

Bechem United will host Karela United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in their next game.