4 hours ago

About 32 Widows in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital whose businesses collapsed in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic have finally received business capital from C. A. Foundation to inject into the businesses to revive them.

The [C.A] Cynthia Adjei Foundation is a charitable organization that aims at providing financial support to any individual who has business ideas but lacks the capital to start.

At the presentation held over the weekend in Koforidua, the 32 beneficiaries received a business capital of not less than Ghc 2,000 with an interest-free loan to invest in their businesses after which the beneficiaries are expected to refund the capital on the weekly installment of Ghc 85.

The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mrs. Cynthia Adjei speaking at the ceremony recounted that they started the foundation during the outbreak of covid-19 in 2021 when she realized that many women have been affected so she decided to intervene to offer some convenience to women in Ghana.

According to her, "Initially 100 women benefited from the interest-free loan in Greater Accra, given the loan for two years of which they are expected to make weekly installment payments within six months for her to test their honesty credentials and this may qualify or not qualify the clients to get another opportunity or support".

Mrs. Cynthia Adjei added that the Foundation has assisted to capacitate and empower widows to live meaningful and relevant lives in society and become economically sound.

The founder also sensitized the beneficiary widows on the proper utilization of time in their workplace saying it will be prudent to avoid devoting all their time in churches waiting for miracles to happen to double their income instead of being at work.

Mrs.Cynthia Adjei reiterated that the foundation is targeting to assist over 500 women with business capital across the length and breadth of the country by the end of 2023.

She, however, advised the beneficiaries to inculcate the habit of saving to enable their businesses to revive.

The Queen mother of Koforidua central market, Nana Ama Bonsu on behalf of the widows expressed gratitude to the Foundation for assisting the widows in this era.

She further urged the women to do well to invest capital in their businesses to fulfill the objective of the foundation.