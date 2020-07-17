8 minutes ago

Talented Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Kudus signed for Dutch giants Ajax on Thursday and there has been a lot of buzz around his move.

Most Ghanaian are excited about the though of their countryman representing an elite European club and will be featuring in the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

The 19 year old joined Ajax from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland on a five year contract and since his move there has been a lot of congratulatory messages from persons in football.

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor has sent him goodwill and message of support with Black stars players such as captain Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Jonathan Mensah among others all sending congratulatory and good will messages to the Ajax new-boy.

Mubarak Wakaso took to his twitter handle to wish him well while Andre Ayew took to his Instagram page suggesting the Ajax move is the start of bigger things to come.

While Jonathan Mensah was full of praise for his compatriot saying he has made Ghanaian proud and should continue to glitter.

The 19 year old Mohammed Kudus made his debut for Ghana in November last year in the AFCON qualifier against South Africa and scored the game's second goal.

Kudus has been outstanding this term with his club side scoring 11 goals from midfield in 25 outings.