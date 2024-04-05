1 day ago

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablah (CK) Akonnor has thrown his support behind Dreams FC as they aim for glory in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Dreams FC, currently holding a 2-1 advantage, is poised to face Stade Malien in Kumasi on April 7, 2024, for the second leg of the quarter-final match.

Expressing his admiration for Dreams FC’s performance, Akonnor, who previously led Asante Kotoko to the Confederations Cup group stage in 2019, lauded the team’s fearless and confident style of play.

“Dreams FC is succeeding and has brought pride to Ghana. How fearlessly and confidently they play is something to behold,” Akonnor told Akoma FM in an interview.

Akonnor is optimistic that the Ghana FA Cup champions can clinch the competition’s title.

“I think they will win the competition the way they are going. We must all lend them our support. We should all be proud of the players for demonstrating soundness and unity, and we should support them to reach the finals and possibly win the championship.”

As The Still Believe lads prepare to take on Stade Malien in the second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, their debut appearance in the competition has already sparked significant motivation among the players to secure a spot in the semifinals.