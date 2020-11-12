2 hours ago

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor is confident of victory as he gears up to play his first competitive game since taking over the job at the beginning of the year.

The coach was supposed to have played this two header games in the AFCON qualifiers against Sudan in March this year but the game was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Akonnor got a fair assessment of his squad when Ghana played two friendly games in Turkey against Qatar and Mali.

He says the Sudanese is a different team compared to Ghana as they are all local players who have the luxury to train together and expects a defensive low block from them but believes Ghana has what it takes to break the Sudanese down and get the desired victory.

"They are a team that, I will say compared to the issue we had, they didn’t have that because most of their players are home based players, they have been together for quite some time now."

"But we are not really worried about that. It’s a fact, that they will like to play defensive and make things difficult for us. But we are aware of what they are capable of doing and we are really prepared very well."

"Today, we will go through some video sessions and let the guys know what ought to be done and hopefully we will do well to carry the day." he made it known during Wednesday's pre-match conference.