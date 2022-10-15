1 hour ago

Former Ghana coach C.K Akonnor has disclosed that he was a boyhood Hearts of Oak fan but has switched to Asante Kotoko.

He says that he was born into a Hearts of Oak family with his father and almost all other family members phobians.

According to Akonnor, he was forced to switch due to the exceptional treatment he was afforded when coach of the Kumasi-based club.

C.K Akonnor has coached both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the past joining Kotoko after leaving Ashgold SC in 2018 on three-year deal.

The former Ghana captain was Hearts of Oak coach in 2012 and only lasted a few games before he was booted out.

He guided Asante Kotoko to win the Normalization Committee special Cup and also reach the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

“To be honest with you I was Hearts of Oak supporter but I fell in love with Kotoko because of what I experienced when I went there. My house, my family were all Hearts supporters. My father is Hearts of Oak man," he said on Metro TV.

"I was seen in more professional way. If am with Kotoko I want to beat Hearts and if am with Hearts I want to beat Kotoko. No doubt about it."

"So when you went to Hearts of Oak did you feel like you have come home?," the host quizzed.

“I felt like I was working and I had to be professional, give all my best for the team. I don’t look at it on that fan perspective but as a job that has been given they pay me so I have to give my best to the club," he added.