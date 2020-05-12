18 minutes ago

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor was appointed coach of the senior national team at the beginning of the year.

He quickly chose the veteran David Duncan as his assistant with many persons surprised at his decision to go in for the experienced Duncan.

According to the former Black Stars captain, he wanted a father figure sort of assistant who could look him in the eye and tell him he is wrong.

C.K says he did not want a yes man who would concur with everything he said or did.

"I was looking for someone who could look at me and tell me I am wrong or right. Someone who would be honest with me on what I do. Duncan was that man," C.K Akonnor told Joy Sports.

The pair were appointed in January after the expiration of the contract of Kwasi Appiah in December last year.

They were expected to play their first competitive match in a double header against Sudan in March but for the coronavirus pandemic.

David Duncan has coached Hearts of Oak, Hasaacas, Ashantigold and Asante Kotoko in the past.