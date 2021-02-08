57 minutes ago

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor is leaning towards inviting an all local team to face South Africa in the crunch AFCON 2021 qualifier in South Africa.

Due to the restrictions on travel, most European clubs are reluctant to release their players for their various national teams as they players on their return must quarantine for at least 10-14 days.

Ghana has a lot of players in the national team play their football in Europe and around the world and the travel restrictions due to the coronavirus will force the hands of the national team handlers.

Already C.K Akonnor has shown he is not afraid to call local players for matches when they prove their mettle and with the local league in full swing he may have to rely on some players who are turning heads in the local league for Ghana's next assignment in March.

In the last qualify against Sudan Kotoko right back Christopher Nettey was handed a call up in that game but we expect to see a lot more local players in the next call up.

According to our sources Great Olympics talisman Gladson Awako, Karela's Diawise Taylor,Eleven Wonder Salifu Ibrahim, Maxwell Abey Quaye of Great Olympics, David AAbagna Sadan and Kotoko's Razak Abalora have all caught the eye of the Black Stars technical team.