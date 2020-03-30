7 minutes ago

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor may be forced into a raft of changes when the 2021 Afcon qualifier finally takes after the coronavirus enforced break is over.

C.K Akonnor named a 23 man squad for the African Cup of Nations qualifier double header against Sudan some three weeks ago but due to the spike in the coronavirus pandemic the qualifiers could not be honoured.

It was the first competitive assignment for C.K Akunnor since being handed the Black Stars coaching job in January but he would have to wait a little more linger.

23 players were invited for the games with five players being handed their debut with four of them being local based players.

Since football worldwide is on break amid the coronavirus pandemic players will lose form while some may also be injured by the time the qualifiers resumes.

Players have now resorted to personal training sessions since the season has been halted abruptly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It still remains unclear when CAF will announce new dates for the 2021 qualifiers matches since no one knows when the qualifies will subside or vanish.

Ghana leads Group C with maximum points after winning their first two games against Sao Tome and Principe and South Africa.

The squad:

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, Tanzania) Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

Full-backs:

Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, Belgium)

Centre-backs:

Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)

Midfield:

Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, China), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina, Italy), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark)

Wingers:

Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariqe Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, Saudi Arabia), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, England)

Forwards:

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars)