3 hours ago

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor has showered praises on one of his debutants during Thursday's two nil victory over Sudan in the AFCON 2021 qualifier played at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Asante Kotoko defender Christopher Nettey was handed his first ever start by the coach and put in an impressive performance.

The defender was replaced later in the second half by Nicholas Opoku after lasting 69 minutes in the game.

Nettey was not part of the initial 23 man squad that was invited by the coach but was drafted into the team with a spate of withdrawals from the squad.

Speaking after the game, the gaffer says there were a number of positives to pick from the win which included Nettey's performance.

“There are a number of positives to pick from the game. A player like Nettey played for the first time and he did well. All he needs is another chance.”

Ghana will play against Sudan in the reverse fixture on Tuesday in the second leg of the AFCON qualifier.