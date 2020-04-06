56 minutes ago

Head coach of Ghana's Black Stars, CK Akonnor has extended his appreciation to former players the national team for their support since his appointment.

Akonnor was appointed as the head coach of the senior national team in January this year on an initial two-year deal after a short stint as assistant to former trainer Kwasi Appiah.

With his first match being rescheduled due to the spread of coronavirus, the 45-year-old says, some of his former mates and former Black Stars players have been offering him the needed support to succeed.

“Only a few, some have spoken to me through the media. A person like Sam Johnson, he was really speaking out as to what I need to do and I take that in good fate,” he told Ghana FA website.

“He wants me to succeed and so whatever comes from him is good. He is not coaching but of course, he knows the game.

He continued, “Of course, Sammy Kuffour is part of management. I have met him on several occasions, the little advice that he has, he has given me. Augustine Ahinful has also been supportive since I started coaching.

“There are those who can speak to you directly and there are those who will speak out through the media, it’s a way of giving you a message and I accept all of that in good fate" he added.

Akonnor has been charged to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.