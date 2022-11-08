1 hour ago

Former Ghana coach C.K Akonnnor has spoken about interference while he was coach of the senior men's national team the Black Stars.

48-year-old C.K Akonnor was made a substantive coach of the team he once captained after first being appointed as an assistant coach to Kwesi Appiah.

After Appiah was sacked after the AFCON 2019 tournament in Egypt he was appointed in January 2020 but took charge of only ten matches mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Akonnor's time, there was a lot of hint about interference from the corridors of power with player imposition among several others.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime, the former Ghana coach revealed it occurred but resigning from the job was never an option.

“Maybe, the mistake I made was not focusing on my job, but rather turning around looking for help and support,” he revealed.

“There were a few times… It was really difficult, but walking away from the job was not the right thing to, but the pressure was too much; not the pressure from outside, but the pressure within was unbearable.

“I was accused so many times of things which were happening and those things seriously distracted me from doing my job,” he stated.

“When you sit to have a common discussion and the kind of the questions you are asked gets you shocked and you have to think about it. It wasn’t the best.

He guided the Black Stars to qualify for the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon and was present at the draw but was sacked before the tournament.

Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was his replacement but was sacked after the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon after a string of poor results.