18 minutes ago

Head coach of Ghana's Black Stars, C.K Akonnor has disclosed that he is ready to adopt and modify the playing style of the nation's 1978 Cup of Nations winning team.

Speaking in an interview release by the Ghana Football Association, the former Asante Kotoko trainer also called for a system or platform for national team trainers to share ideas and help each other in their line of duty.

“I have a tape of the 1978 squad [and observed] how they played. We will modify it a little bit – that [style] has been my idea,” Akonnor said.

“It is not about what I want, it’s about the demands of the people and I know the style of play that our people are interested in – we entertain the crowd, play a very constructive football but we have to be efficient at the end of the day because that is what matters most. You play, entertain and you don’t win and you will see what Ghanaians will tell you.

“Ghanaians are passionate about the game. I know what they want and how I can manage to get them what they want is the problem my technical team [has to solve]. And I think we will do this in a very positive way,” he added.