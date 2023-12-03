2 hours ago

In a historic achievement, Charles Kwablan Herrmann, son of former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor, played a pivotal role as Germany clinched their first-ever U-17 FIFA World Cup trophy. The triumph came in a thrilling penalty shootout victory against France on Saturday afternoon in Indonesia.

Herrmann, following in the footballing footsteps of his Ghanaian father, showcased exceptional skills throughout the tournament, making five appearances and contributing with one goal and three assists.

The final, held at the Manahan Stadium in Jakarta, saw Borussia Dortmund's Paris Brunner and team captain Noah Darvich putting Germany in the lead with goals.

Despite France's determined efforts, including a goal from Saimon Bouabre and a late equalizer from Mathis Amougou, the match concluded with a 2-2 draw, leading to a penalty shootout.

Germany emerged victorious in the shootout, securing a 4-3 win with successful penalties from Robert Ramsak, Max Moerstadt, Fayssal Harchaoui, and Almugera Kabar.

The young German team's resilience and skillfulness in the face of challenges earned them the coveted title of U-17 FIFA World Cup Champions.