1 hour ago

The head coach of the senior men's national team C.K Akunnor will touch down in Ghana on Friday after almost a month in Europe scouring for talents.

C.K Akunnor has almost a month now been to England, Spain,Belgium and several other European countries checking up on Ghanaian players and players of Ghanaian descent.

His first assignment as coach of the Black Stars will be in March when the Black Stars take on Sudan in the African Cup of Nations 2021 qualifier.

This was confirmed by the newly appointed head of communications of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum.

"CK Akunnor will arrive in Ghana on Friday, there will be a press conference next week or next two weeks. He will submit his reports to the FA and he will name his squad", Asante told Kumasi based FOX FM in an interview.

Ghana tops group B after beating Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa in the opening two games of the qualifier.