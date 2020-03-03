2 hours ago

Black Stars coach C.K Akunnor on Tuesday announced a 30 man squad to face Sudan in the Afcon 2021 qualifier double header.

But conspicously missing from the squad is 20 year old Mohammed Salisu who has taken the Spanish La Liga by storm with all the big clubs in Europe casting admiring glances at the defender.

The center back has been in a very good form for his side Real Valladolid and it was a big surprise he was omitted from the latest call up.

C.K Akunnor has tried his best to explain why the youngster was overlooked in the his call up

Giving an explanation to the media at the press conference, the coach said, "I could not get in contact with him [in time]."

Though the tough tackling center back was not invited the coach has pledged that he remains firmly in his thoughts and will be considered for future national team call ups.

Salisu who is yet to play for Ghana was named in the squad that featured in the double header qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe last year but had to pull out due to injury and replaced by Attamah Larweh.