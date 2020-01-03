1 hour ago

Former captain of the Black Stars C.K Akunnor has reportedly been appointed as interim coach of the Black Stars after the dissolution all technical teams of the various national teams by the GFA.

C. K. Akonnor is set to replace James Kwasi Appiah as interim coach of the Black Stars after he was appointed as an assistant coach to Kwasi Appiah some few months ago.

The former Ashantigolf gaffer has a rich history when it comes to the Black Stars as he captained the senior national men's team, the Black Stars and coached some of the great clubs in the country such as Sekondi XI Wise, Accra Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, Ashantigold and recently Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Akonnor was assistant to Kwasi Appiah when Ghana opened the African Cup of Nations qualifier double header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

After the victory over South Africa, Kwasi Appiah was effusive about the influence C.K Akunnor on the Black Stars team.