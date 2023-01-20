3 hours ago

A 25-year-old man at Mankesim in the Central Region has been arrested by the police for failing to pay a Nagerian sex worker who rendered him services.

Information gathered by Kasapa News, indicates that, the suspect was charged GHC600.00 by the sex worker if he sleeps with her without condom the whole night.

The suspect agreed and went ahead and slept with her until the next day.

However, after enjoying and satisfying himself, the suspect tried leaving to his house without paying but the lady stopped him and insisted that he pays her the amount they both agreed on.

The lady then grabbed the suspect in the middle of the road at Mankessim but the young man still refused to pay the money.

Angered by the Suspect’s actions, she dragged him to the police station where he was asked about the charge against him and he confirmed it.

The suspect had been detained in the police cells as of the time of filing this report on Thursday.