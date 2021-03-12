3 hours ago

The four persons who are in the grips of the Central Regional Police Command for their involvement in an armed robbery activity at Ofaakor last Wednesday have been charged.

The suspects include Ampaw Oduro Kwame, a dismissed military officer, Isaac Appiah-Kubi, a mechanic and civilian employee at Burma camp, Emmanuel Arthur, and Basit Sulley.

They were put before the Ofaakor Magistrate Court and charged with five offences including conspiracy to commit crime namely, robbery, causing harm, prohibition of activities of land guards and public display of arm or ammunition.

Their pleas were however not taken.

Presiding Judge, His Worship, Samuel Adjei subsequently remanded them into police custody to re-appear on March 25, 2021.

In the meantime, the Military Service Vehicle No. 46 GA 92 used to commit the crime has been released to the Military Command.

The robbery incident

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the Kasoa Divisional Police received a distress call at about 12:30 pm that about five men aboard a military vehicle with registration number 46 GA 92, had attacked sand winning workers on-site and had robbed them of their mobile phones, various sums of money at gunpoint and have seized seven tipper truck keys in addition and sped off to the house of Nai Atopi at Atopi Hills.

In a statement, the Police said it proceeded to the Nai Atopi palace and “arrested suspects No. 197340 Corporal Kwame Ampaw, a dismissed military officer age 35, No 018989. Isaac Appiah age 43, a mechanic and a civilian employee at Burma Camp, Emmanuel Arthur and Basit Sulley”.

The police retrieved 11 assorted mobile phones from the scene including an ID card bearing the name Emmanuel Dugble, 1 pump action gun NO. MV O351885 and a cash sum of GHC 1,511.00.

Five persons sustained gunshot wounds during the robbery and were rushed to the Trauma Specialist Hospital for treatment at Winneba.

Source: citifmonline