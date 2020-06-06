3 hours ago

Four armed robbers who stole sixty cattle belonging to a businessman in Gomoa Kweikrom in the Central Region have been arrested and sent to the Police headquarters for interrogation.

The four armed robbers were part of a gang of ten who raided the cattle ranch in Gomoa Kweikrom, wounded an eye witness and made away with the cattle.

Sources close to Atinka News say the robbers are believed to be part of a gang that usually terrorise residents who commute on the Gomoa Akotsi Kweikrom stretch.

A joint team of Police officer from the Police headquarters and their counterpart from Gomoa Akotsi upon intelligence information arrested the four in their hideout in Akotsi.

Speaking to Atinka News in an interview, Ganiyu Moses, a worker at the ranch indicated that the eye witness who was wounded with a machete during the robbery is receiving treatment at the Trauma and Specialist hospital in Winneba.