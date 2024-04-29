3 hours ago

A man believed to be in his 70s has been found dead in a sitting position on a gutter at Kasoa-Opeikuma Junction in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that the deceased who’s unknown in the area was earlier on Sunday, afternoon April 28 found roaming in the street. When questioned he said he was after somebody but has gotten missing.

Due to his age, he caused a huge traffic Sunday night while trying to cross the Opeikuma road and was helped by a good Samaritan before crossing the road.

But to the shock of many residents, the woke up on Monday morning April 29, 2023 to find him dead half naked while he was sitting on a gutter.

Police were informed about the incident following which they arrived at the scene to convey the body to the Winneba Special and Trauma Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, police and the residents are searching for the family of the deceased since he’s not from the area.