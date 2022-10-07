1 hour ago

A mason believed to be in his 20s has been found dead in an abandoned quarry pit at Kasoa Opeikuma in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

He’s said to have gone bathing after he closed from work but unfortunately drowned in the stagnant water in the pit.

Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service and NADMO officials were informed of the incident and arrived at the scene to retrieve the body of the deceased from the pit.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary while his family is yet to be found.

The Atiwa quarry pit has been a death trap as four persons have lost their lives this year in the same pit.

The Police have commenced an investigation into the matter. No arrest has been made so far.