2 hours ago

Two(2) students of Nyankumasi Ahenkro Senior High School (SHS) have died from Meningitis out of seven reported cases in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

According to the Central Regional Deputy Director of Public Health, Dr. Kwabena Sarpong when his outfit was alerted about the disease killing the students he rushed to the School with his team and upon their visit realized that two other students also had the said disease and they were treated and discharged.

Dr. Sarpong added the team screened all the sick students but none had Meningitis.

Health authorities disclosed that cases of Meningitis were reported in three communities within Assin South involving a farmer, some traders and a seamstress with appeals to the public to desist from buying over the counter drugs as treatment.

This was disclosed when the Central Regional Health Directorate in Cape Coast briefed the media on precautionary measures on the deadly Coronavirus, Meningitis and activated Polio Vaccine campaigns.

Dr. Kwabena Sarpong in an interview with Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan advised the school authorities to make sure they decongest the school dormitories to prevent the spread of various diseases.

Credit: Kasapafm