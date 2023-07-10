3 hours ago

Four Members of Parliament and four Municipal and District Chief Executives from the Central Region have joined forces to address the escalating land dispute between the Gomoa and Effutu communities.

These political leaders have vowed to safeguard the ancestral lands of all Chiefs within their respective areas, emphasizing the importance of peace and stability for their constituents.

They are MP for Efuttu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin; MP for Gomoa East, Desmond De-Graft Paitoo; MP for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan-Mensah and MP for Gomoa Central Naana Eyiah.

The MCE for Efuttu, Kassim Zubeiru; DCE for Gomoa East, Solomon Darko-Quarm; DCE for Gomoa West, Bismark Baisie Nkum and DCE for Gomoa Central, Benjamin Kojo Otoo.

At a press conference addressed by Deputy Majority leader and MP for Efuttu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, they underlined the need for proactive measures and constructive dialogue to find a fair and lasting solution to the conflict.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin expressed their commitment to engaging with all relevant Chiefs and opinion leaders and ensuring a transparent and inclusive process.

“We are here today to address this land dispute with a unified approach,” he said. “By fostering an environment of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding, we believe we can find a fair and comprehensive solution that respects the rights and interests of all parties involved.”

He also emphasized their dedication to upholding the highest level of integrity throughout the resolution process. And to treat all individuals involved or affected with fairness, transparency, impartiality, and respect, and protect their rights and reputations.

The Deputy Majority leader explained that to ease tensions and promote a peaceful environment, they acknowledge the necessity of engaging with Paramount Chiefs and relevant government bodies.

“We plan to involve stakeholders such as the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Local Government, and the Ministry of Interior. This coordinated effort aims to address administrative and traditional boundary issues comprehensively, laying the groundwork for a sustainable solution.

“We express our commitment to engaging with other pertinent stakeholders, including the Lands Commission, potential estate developers, and local business leaders in the affected areas. We caution adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks, ensuring the protection of all parties’ interests.”

He disclosed that as the political leaders they plan to establish a dedicated committee to investigate the underlying concerns thoroughly. The committee will ensure an impartial and comprehensive approach to resolving the dispute, transcending partisan affiliations for the greater good.

The Committee will comprise the MPs, the MMDCEs, the traditional chiefs, and other stakeholders.

“As political leaders, we hold the responsibility of preserving the cultural heritage and security of our communities,” he emphasized.

“We assure the Chiefs within our respective areas that we will utilize our influence and authority to protect their ancestral lands from any unjust encroachment.”

He expressed their commitment to preserving the rich heritage of their communities. And urged all stakeholders, community members, and citizens to join hands in fostering an environment of peace, respect, and cooperation. They envisioned a future where the communities thrive and the people flourish, with their cultural heritage preserved.