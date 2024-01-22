7 minutes ago

Ebenezer Awuku, 17, is battling for his life at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region following a clash with the Twifo Oil Palm Plantation (TOPP) and Delta Service Security officials.

The victim sustained deep cutlass wounds on his left thigh following after he was inflicted during the struggle with the security officials.

The mother of the victim, Anti Esi said the victim and his friends were harvesting plantain leaves on the farm near Topp Oil Palm Plantation when security men angrily confronted them.

In an attempt to flee the scene, one of the security officers, Joseph Najok Kenwab of TOPP security slashed the victim’s left thigh and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, Joseph Najok Kenwab also sustained minor injuries on his back and below his left knee during the altercation and has reported to the police.

According to him, while embarking on their usual patrol on the plantation, he spotted Ebenezer Awuku popularly known in Twifo Abodwese as Nana Kwame, in the plantation where it has been declared a security zone.

He said in an attempt to arrest him and his accomplices, they launched an attack on him resulting in a brawl and subsequent injuries.

Najok admitted to having slashed Awuku’s thigh with his cutlass in a bid to free himself from him and his accomplices.

Police officers at the Twifo Praso District Police Command have issued a medical form to the complainant, Joseph Najok Kenwab to attend to the hospital for treatment.

Also, they swiftly moved to the hospital to meet the (suspect) Ebenezer Awuku with his thigh wrapped in a bandage and was asked to report to the police station when discharged.

They have therefore launched an investigation into the matter.