47 minutes ago

Two young women died on the spot at 99 Junction in Agona Swedru in the Central Region when a KIA Rhino truck ran into them last Friday afternoon.

The were identified as Edna Etison,18, and Issah Wasila, aged 25,

According to eye witnesses, the two were buying fried yam by the roadside when the truck, which was fully loaded with sachet water and coming from the Swedru hospital direction ran into them.

The truck with registration number GE 5530-19 was said to have developed a fault in its brakes as it was descending a hill and the driver could not control the vehicle resulting in the accident.

Direction of truck

The fried yam seller, who was facing the direction of the truck and saw the danger ran to safety but the two women could not do same since their backs were facing the truck.

Some eye witnesses told the Daily Graphic that the driver on realising the faulty brakes started honking his horn to alert pedestrians and by-standers.

The truck dragged the two women along before running into a nearby storey building.

It took personnel from the Ghana Police Service and passers-by a couple of minutes to retrieve their dismembered bodies which were trapped under the truck.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the morgue of the Swedru Government Hospital pending further police action.

The driver of the truck and three other occupants of the truck who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The accident created a gridlock on that stretch of the road as drivers from the Texaco direction and others from Swesco endured some minutes in traffic.

Scores of residents and pedestrians rushed to the scene of the accident.

The bags of sachet water in the truck were scattered around the scene of the accident.

Confirmation

Confirming the accident, the Station Officer at the Swedru Divisional Unit of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Inspector Mahama Iddrisu said his outfit received a distress call about the accident and quickly rushed to the scene to maintain law and order.

He said the deceased were trapped under the truck and it took a while for their bodies to be removed and conveyed to the hospital together with the injured.