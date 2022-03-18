4 hours ago

At least two pregnant illegal miners have perished after a galamsey pit collapsed on them.

The tragedy occurred at Denkyira- Ayanfuri, a Community in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The names of the two casualties, are yet to be known.

The bodies of the two middle-aged women, believed to be Northerners, were trapped, while other miners managed to escape unscathed.

A joint effort by the Ayamfuri police and residents led to the retrieval of the bodies.

The miners were said to be chiseling rocks to get gold in an abandoned pit by Perseus Mining Ltd called phase three but it, unfortunately, caved in.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Dunkwa Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, Police have launched investigations into the matter.

The deceased aged 35 and 25 respectively were both 5 months old pregnant.