3 hours ago

Ghanaian musician, C-zar is set to release a campaign song for the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) ahead of the 2020 general elections.

It’s unclear whether the young musician has already made overtures with the ruling NPP on the intended campaign song for them.

But he told SVTV in an interview monitored by Kasapafmonline.com that”I have a surprise. I am releasing a political song and that political song is for the major political party-NPP. The whole of Ghana, is C-Zar who’ll be composing a song for the NPP. And in that song, we’re saying give us another 4 years. I’m doing that to advertise them”

The “Mercy Lokko” hitmaker has been inactive in the music scene for a long period.

C-Zar, one of Ghana’s favorite rappers back in the early 2000s, said goodbye to music years ago and now focusing on a different business.

Watch the video below