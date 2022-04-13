2 hours ago

A young man who attempted to steal a cable at the Bulk Supply Point (BSP) in Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region almost lost his life when the cable he was trying to steal electrocuted him.

The suspect identified as 32-year-old Eric Kofi Quaye, apart from being electrocuted got burnt in the process.

Although he is alive, the said thief sustained severe burns from his head to toe.

The BSP in question is specifically located along the Diamond Cement road in Aflao.

It has two sections managed by ECG on one side and GRIDCO on the other.

Confirming the incident to DGN Online, the Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta/Oti, Benjamin Antwi, said the incident happened at about 5:20am on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

He said preliminary assessment indicates that the suspect tampered with the Incomer cable with the aim of cutting it.

Unfortunately for him, he got electrocuted. This caused disruptions in power supply to thousands of residents who depend on the BSP for electricity.

The entire supply enclave of the BSP went off as a result of this theft attempt. They are, Denu, Aflao, Dzodze, parts of Keta, parts of Akatsi, Dzodze, Adina, Agbozume, Nogokpo and Ave Towns.

After a hours of repair works, power was restored to the affected communities at about 10:00am.

Arrest and Treatment

The incident has since been reported to the Aflao police.

However, due to the condition of the suspect, he has been sent to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for treatment.

Mr Antwi used the opportunity to advise the public against stealing the cables and other installations of the ECG and GRIDCO.

Such acts does not only affect power supply, it also costs power operators a lot of money to replace.

He also appealed to residents to report such crimes to the ECG and the Police for action.