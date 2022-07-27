10 hours ago

Dr. Cadman Mills, brother of late president John Evans Atta-Mills has joked that Tsatsu Tsikata is the reason that there is always a unanimous seven at the Supreme Court.

Referencing unanimous judgments handed down by the apex court in recent high-profile cases including the 2020 Election petition and some judgments involving the Assin South Member of Parliament.

Dr. Cadman Mills, whiles speaking at a 10th anniversary commemorative lecture in Accra on July 26, 2022 disclosed that the family was exploring legal means to halt the abuse of the former president's name by a one-time aide.

He announced that the family had asked their solicitors to look into how they can cause the Atta-Mills Institute, AMI, led by Koku Anyidoho to cease operating.

After a big round of applause from the audience, he continued: "It is not going to be easy, it is not going to be easy; in fact Tsatsu, I thought of making a call to you to be part of the team but I am told that your record with the current judiciary is not very good.

"Because of you, there is always the unanimous seven, you may be a legal luminary but please stay out of it," he added. Tsatsu Tsikata was the keynote speaker at the event organized by the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage.

"Finally, we will not just simply rely on the courts, I will like therefore to make an appeal to the court of public opinion which I think is the only court worth while," Cadman added.

The 10th Anniversary Commemorative Lecture was on the theme “The Man John Evans Atta Mills-Ten Years On”.

The Lecture was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, with the keynote speaker being Tsatsu Tsikata.

Source: Ghanaweb