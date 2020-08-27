3 hours ago

It is the occasion of Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari's 36th birthday and the Confederations of African Football (CAF) and his former club AC Milan have wished him well on his special day.

Sulley Muntari has had a hugely successful career playing for some of the biggest clubs in Italy and winning almost everything on offer in club football.

He joined AC Milan in 2012 on a free transfer after leaving rivals Inter Milan where he won the treble in 2010.

The Ghanaian midfielder played for three years for the rossoneri's before leaving for Saudi side Ittihad FC.

Before that he had played in England for Portsmouth winning the FA Cup with them and also Sunderland briefly.

Muntari has had an illustrious career having played for the two Milan giants winning the treble with Inter in 2010.

He has also played at three World Cup tournaments in 2006,2010 ,2014 while also playing at several AFCON tournaments.

The former OKESS graduate began his football with Konongo based Owareman Fc before joining Liberty Professionals before his foreign sojourn started with Udinese among others.

On his 36 birthday, the Ghanaian superstar has been celebrated by Africa's football governing body CAF and the seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan.

