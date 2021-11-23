44 minutes ago

Sportklub has acquired exclusive media rights in the Balkans region (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia) for the next two editions of the CAF TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations as well as knockout phases of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2022 and 2023.

The 2021 CAF TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations edition will be played in Cameroon between the 9 January and 6 February 2022, while the 2023 edition will be played in Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

In the agreement, brokered by the AGON agency, matches will be shown on Sportklub linear channels, with strong promotion on the digital platforms of the group.

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is Africa's single-biggest sporting event attracting millions of global viewers featuring some of Africa's global football stars. The TotalEnergies CAF Champions League is Africa’s elite interclub competition featuring some of the biggest football clubs in the continent.

CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba said: “This period heralds a new era in African football and once again, we see a number of partners coming on board to be part of this journey. The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations and the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League is Africa’s prime content and we are excited to partner with Sportklub.”

“For the first time in this region, we will be able to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations thanks to this deal. Our viewers deserve the best possible sports content and now they will be able to enjoy and feel the thrill that CAF is offering since football in Africa is of high quality. We're excited to collaborate in the upcoming years to bring the greatest possible CAF coverage to supporters in Southeast Europe.” said CEO of Sportklub, Nemanja Simeunović.

Sportklub is part of United Media, leading media company in South East with 5 national broadcasters and more than 50 pay TV channels, successful digital portfolio of 28 web portals, newspapers, magazines and radio stations