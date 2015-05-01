2 hours ago

The calendar for the 2020/21 Interclubs season has been finalized.

Engagement window: 1 September – 20 October 2020

Member Associations (MA) are requested to register their representatives on the CAF Content Management System (CMS) guided by the following scenarios;

- For MA’s that completed the 2019/20 season, the engaged teams shall be the teams qualified from their national competitions for 2019/20 in accordance with the criteria of engagement as stated in Articles 2 and 3 Chapter 4 of the regulations.

- For MAs that did not complete the 2019/20 season but set a criteria to classify the teams or homologate the standings in the national competitions for 2019/20, the engaged teams shall be the teams qualified from the national competitions 2019/20 in accordance with the criteria of engagement as stated in Articles 2 and 3 Chapter 4 of the regulations.

- For MAs that could not complete the 2019/20 season and considered the season canceled, the engaged teams will be the same representatives for the 2019/20 Interclubs season taking into consideration the quota of each association according to their ranking.

- For MAs yet to complete their season or unable to finish before the engagement deadline, they will be requested to choose one of the above-mentioned criteria to determine their representative(s) subject to the approval of CAF

MA’s ranking for Interclubs competitions

The CAF Member Associations (MA) ranking is based on the performance of the MA’s representatives in the Total CAF Champions League and Total CAF Confederation Cup over a five-year period. The top 12 MA’s are eligible to engage two teams each in the two club competitions for the concerned season. The ranking is as follows;

1. Morocco – 180 points

2. Egypt – 147 points

3. Tunisia – 140 points

4. DR Congo – 83 points

5. Algeria – 81 points

6. South Africa – 68.5 points

7. Zambia – 43 points

8. Nigeria – 39 points

9. Guinea – 38 points

10. Angola – 36 points

11. Sudan – 29.5 points

12. Libya – 16.5 points

Points Calculation

Total CAF Champions League

1. Winner: 6 points

2. Runner-up: 5 points

3. Semi-finalist: 4 points

4. Quarter-finalist: 3 points

5. Third of Group: 2 points

6. Fourth of Group: 1 point

Total CAF Confederation Cup

1. Winner: 5 points

2. Runner-up: 4 points

3. Semi-finalist: 3 points

4. Quarter-finalist: 2 points

5. Third of Group: 1 point

6. Fourth of Group: 0.5 point

Coefficient

Each of the previous five seasons is allocated a coefficient as follows;

(i) 2018/19 – 5

(ii) 2018 – 4

(iii) 2017 – 3

(iv) 2016 – 2

(v) 2015 - 1

The total of each MA is made up of the points earned by the performance of their representatives in either the CAF Champions League or the CAF Confederation Cup multiplied by the coefficient of the concerned season.

Club Licensing System

All engaged teams must respect the Club Licensing procedure and cooperate with their respective Associations, as non-licensed clubs will be refused participation.

Registration Window

First window: 21 October – 5 November 2020

Second window: 6 – 19 November 2020

Preliminary round matches

First Leg: 20 – 22 November 2020

Second Leg: 27 – 29 November 2020

2020_21 IC Season [PDF]

source: CAF