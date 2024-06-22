15 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee has officially set the dates for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

During a virtual meeting held on Friday, June 21, 2024, CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe confirmed that the tournament will commence on Sunday, December 21, 2025, and conclude with the final match on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Dr. Motsepe expressed optimism about AFCON Morocco 2025, predicting it will be the most remarkable edition in the competition's history.

The decision on the dates followed extensive discussions with various stakeholders, ensuring alignment with both international and domestic match schedules.

"AFCON Morocco 2025 promises to be a milestone event in African football history," stated Dr. Motsepe.

"Our confidence in the tournament's success is bolstered by the tremendous support and hospitality of the Moroccan people and their government."

Dr. Motsepe also highlighted the significant growth of women's football in Africa, expecting the upcoming Women's AFCON Morocco 2024 to set new benchmarks for success.

"Women's football in Africa is on an upward trajectory, and we are committed to supporting its development," he noted.

CAF's dedication to promoting the interests of African players and building robust partnerships with other football associations remains a priority.

This commitment is part of a broader strategy to elevate African football to a global level.

In his address, Dr. Motsepe extended his gratitude to King Mohamed VI of Morocco, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), its President Fouzi Lekjaa, the Moroccan government, and the Moroccan people for their role in hosting the 2025 AFCON.

"The support of our host nation is indispensable for the success of the tournament," Dr. Motsepe emphasized. "We are deeply thankful for the commitment and resources Morocco has dedicated to making AFCON Morocco 2025 an extraordinary event."

The upcoming tournament not only promises thrilling football action but also aims to strengthen the bonds within the African football community, showcasing the continent's passion and talent on a global stage.

The stage is set for AFCON Morocco 2025, with preparations underway to ensure an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and all participants.