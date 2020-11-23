1 hour ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released approval notice on venues submitted by Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC and Ashantigold SC for their upcoming CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup matches respectively.

Asante Kotoko SC kick start the Africa campaign this weekend on the road to FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania while Ashantigold SC stays in Obuasi and welcomes Salitas FC.

After thorough checks on the various venues submitted by both clubs, the CAF Club Licensing Committee has approved the following;