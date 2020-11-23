The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released approval notice on venues submitted by Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC and Ashantigold SC for their upcoming CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup matches respectively.

Asante Kotoko SC  kick start the Africa campaign this weekend on the road to FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania while Ashantigold  SC stays in Obuasi  and welcomes Salitas FC.  

After thorough checks on the various venues submitted by both clubs, the CAF Club Licensing Committee has approved the following;

 

CLUB

 

  

1ST CHOICE

 

  

APPROVAL

 

  

2ND CHOICE

 

  

APPROVAL

 
 

ASHANTIGOLD SC

 

  

LEN CLAY SPORTS STADIUM – OBUASI

 

  

APPROVED FOR PRELIMINARY STAGE

 

  

CAPE COAST SPORTS STADIUM – CAPE COAST

 

  

APPROVED

 
 

ASANTE KOTOKO SC

 

  

ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM - ACCRA

 

  

APPROVED

 

  

ALIU MAHAMA SPORTS STADIUM, TAMALE

 

  

APPROVED

 