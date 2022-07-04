18 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association have received a disciplinary decision from CAF concerning a protest filed against two of our U17 players in a controversial World Cup Qualifiers second leg played against Morocco in Rabat.

The decision bans Ghana from two subsequent U17 World Cup qualifiers with a fine of 100,000 USD.

GFA sent a written defence to CAF which was not considered.

The Association have three (3) days to indicate its intention to appeal the decision and a further seven (7) days to send our written statement of appeal to the CAF Appeals Board.

The GFA will study the full decision and respond with a written appeal accordingly.