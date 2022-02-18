9 hours ago

On Sunday, the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup continues with the holding of group stage second matchday.

On the program, eight matches.

Here is the complete schedule:

20.02.2022

13h00 GMT: Zanaco – Pyramids (Heroes National Stadium, Lusaka)

13h00 GMT: AS Otoho – Coton Sport (Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa)

16h00 GMT: Al Ittihad – Orlando Pirates (Martyrs of Benina Stadium, Benina)

16h00 GMT: Al Masry – TP Mazembe (Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria)

16h00 GMT: ASEC Mimosas – RS Berkane (Stade de l’Amitié, Cotonou)

16h00 GMT: USGN – Simba (Stade général Senyi Kountche, Niamey)

19h00 GMT: Al Ahli Tripoli – CS Sfaxien (Martyrs of Benina Stadium, Benina)

19h00 GMT: JS Saoura – Royal Leopards FC (Stade du 5 Juillet, Algiers)