2 hours ago

CR Belouizdad demonstrated their superiority with a commanding 3-0 victory over Medeama SC in their final group stage match of the CAF Champions League.

The clash, held at the Stade du 20 Août 1955, was characterized by moments of skill and intensity, captivating fans throughout the ninety minutes.

CR Belouizdad wasted no time asserting dominance as Raouf Benguit opened the scoring with a well-executed strike just 27 minutes into the game. This early goal set the tone for a relentless display of attacking football from the home team.

Leonel Wamba extended the host's lead with a clinical finish in the 42nd minute, further intensifying the pressure on Medeama SC.

Throughout the second half, CR Belouizdad continued to control the game, leaving little opportunity for Medeama SC to mount a comeback. In the 84th minute, Lamin Jallow sealed the victory with another goal, securing a convincing 3-0 win for the home side.

For Medeama SC, it marked a disappointing end to their debut season in the CAF Champions League.

Despite showing promise at times, the Ghanaian club struggled to secure points away from home, suffering three consecutive 3-0 defeats and finishing bottom of the group.

As the final whistle blew, CR Belouizdad celebrated a well-deserved triumph, underlining their determination and quality in continental competition.

The victory solidifies their status as a strong contender in the CAF Champions League, as they aim for further success in the tournament.